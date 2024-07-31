Black Hills Corp Bottom Line Retreats In Q2, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.8 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $23.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $70.6 million from $63.5 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $22.8 Mln. vs. $23.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $70.6 Mln vs. $63.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.