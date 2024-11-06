Black Hills Corp Announces Retreat In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $45.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $401.6 million from $407.1 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $24.4 Mln. vs. $45.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $401.6 Mln vs. $407.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.00

