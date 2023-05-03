Black Hills Corp Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Hills Corp (BKH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $114.1 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $117.5 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $921.2 million from $823.6 million last year.

Black Hills Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $114.1 Mln. vs. $117.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.66 -Revenue (Q1): $921.2 Mln vs. $823.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.