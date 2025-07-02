Black Hills Corp. to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call on July 31

Black Hills Corp. will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, followed by a conference call on July 31.

Black Hills Corp. will announce its second-quarter earnings for 2025 after market close on July 30, 2025, and hold a conference call on July 31 at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants can register to ask questions by phone, and a listen-only webcast will also be available. A replay of the call will be accessible for up to a year. Black Hills Corp., based in Rapid City, South Dakota, serves 1.35 million customers across eight states, focusing on energy solutions and customer service. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the second-quarter earnings release and conference call demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Live conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for direct engagement with investors, reflecting a customer-focused approach.

The company's substantial customer base of 1.35 million across multiple states indicates stability and growth potential.

The tagline of improving life with energy highlights the company's mission and positions it positively within the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Black Hills Corp. announce its Q2 earnings?

Black Hills Corp. will announce its 2025 second-quarter earnings on July 30, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Black Hills Corp.earnings call

You can participate by phone and ask questions during the live broadcast by registering at Black Hills Corp. Conference Call.

What time is the Black Hills Corp. earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Will a replay of theearnings callbe available?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available for up to one year on Black Hills' investor relations website.

What does Black Hills Corp. do?

Black Hills Corp. is a utility company providing natural gas and electric services to 1.35 million customers across eight states.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $BKH stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2025 second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results.





To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at



Black Hills Corp. Conference Call



. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.





To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at



Black Hills Corp. Webcast



. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.







Black Hills Corporation







Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at



www.blackhillscorp.com



.







Investor Relations







Sal Diaz







investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com









24-Hour Media Relations Line







888-242-3969



