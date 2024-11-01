Black Hills Board Member Mark Schober to Retire

The latest update is out from Black Hills ( (BKH) ).

Mark A. Schober, a key figure at Black Hills Corporation, announced he will retire in April 2025 after nearly a decade on the Board of Directors, including five years as Audit Committee Chair. His decision is amicable, free of disputes with the company, and may signal upcoming changes in governance that investors should watch closely.

