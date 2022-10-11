Black Hills' (BKH) Unit Gets Rate Hike Approval in Arkansas

Black Hills Corporation BKH recently announced that its natural gas unit, Black Hills Energy, received approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission for new rates, which will be implemented from mid-October 2022. The rate hike approval from the commission will allow the company to recover more than $220 million of investments made since 2018 in its 7,200-mile natural gas infrastructure system.



The new approval rate will generate an estimated $8.8 million of new annual revenues and a return on equity of 9.6%. The funds coming in from the rate hike will assist Black Hills in achieving its Net Zero emissions target by 2035 for its natural gas distribution system.



Rate hikes increase the monthly utility bills of customers, but we all need a reliable 24X7 energy supply, so strengthening and expansion of infrastructure is quite essential. Domestic-focused, capital-intensive and regulated utilities need rate hikes at regular intervals to continue with infrastructure upgrades and recoup investments made to provide quality services to their customers.

Utilities Invest in Infrastructure

The ongoing hike in interest rates is hurting utilities by increasing the cost of financing and planned budget for projects. Amid such a backdrop, few utilities in the same industry having well-chalked-out investment plans for strengthening their services are NextEra Energy NEE, Alliant Energy LNT and Exelon Corporation EXC.



NextEra Energy aims to invest $85-$95 billion from 2022 through 2025 to strengthen its infrastructure. Courtesy of persistent renewable asset additions to its generation portfolio and execution across all business segments, NEE expects to witness a CAGR of more than 10% for earnings per share through 2025 from the 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.55. The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of NextEra is currently pegged at 9.66%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Alliant Energy announced plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen the electric and gas distribution networks as well as add natural gas and renewable assets to the generation portfolio. LNT has plans to strengthen electric and natural gas distribution systems and make regular investments to boost infrastructure. It plans to invest $6.1 billion between 2022 and 2025. After the planned expenditure, the company plans to follow it up with an investment of $7-$9 billion for 2026-2030. The long-term earnings growth of Alliant Energy is currently pegged at 6.16%. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



Exelon plans to invest nearly $29 billion during the 2022-2025 period in regulated utility operations for grid modernization and to increase the resilience of its infrastructure to benefit customers. Such systematic investments are going to boost the long-term earnings of the company. The current dividend yield of the company is 3.6% and its long-term earnings growth is pegged at 7.11%. Exelon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Black Hills has gained 2.5% against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s decline of 4.5% in the past 12 months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.