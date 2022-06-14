Black Hills (BKH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.88, changing hands as low as $69.61 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $61.95 per share, with $80.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.35.

