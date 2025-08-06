Black Hills (BKH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.22, changing hands as high as $59.38 per share. Black Hills Corporation shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $54.92 per share, with $65.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.87.

