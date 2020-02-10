Black Hills (BKH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Black Hills Corporation BKH posted fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 3.67%. The bottom line improved 7.6% from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.



For 2019, the company reported earnings of $3.53 compared with $3.54 in 2018.



Total Revenues



Black Hills’ fourth-quarter revenues of $478 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516 million by 7.35%. Revenues fell 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $501.2 million.



Black Hills’ total operating revenues for 2019 totaled $1,734.9 million, down 1.1% from $1,754.3 million in 2018.

Quarterly Highlights



In 2019, the company invested $850 million.



Depreciation and amortization increased primarily due to higher asset base driven by prior and current-year capital expenditures.



Operating income in the reported quarter increased 6.4% from the prior-year quarter’s tally to $121.4 million.



Total interest expenses amounted to $35.2 million compared with $35.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



On Dec 11, Wyoming Gas received approval of consolidated rate review settlement agreement.



On Nov 26, the $71-million 60-megawatt wind generation project placed in service.



Looking Ahead



Black Hills reaffirmed 2020 earnings per share guidance in the range of $3.55-$3.75 whose mid-point of $ 3.65 is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 for 2020 earnings.



The company expects to invest $669 million in 2020.



