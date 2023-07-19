Black Hills' (BKH) Natural Gas Utility Gets New Rate Approval

Black Hills Corporation’s BKH Colorado intrastate natural gas pipeline, Rocky Mountain Natural Gas LLC, doing business as Black Hills Energy, recently received state regulators’ approval for new rates, effective from Jul 15, 2023.



The Colorado Public Utility Commission approved BKH's new rate appeal to recoup about $110 million in investments made in the 600-mile pipeline system since 2017. This approval marks the company’s second increase in 2023.

Essential Rate Hike

Maintaining and upgrading natural gas pipelines requires a large amount of investment. The systematic investment made in infrastructure increases the resilience of operations and enables the company to meet the demand of its expanding customer base.



No doubt, the rate increases create a financial burden for customers, even then utilities require rate revisions at regular intervals. Infrastructure additions and maintenance are continuous processes. Rate hikes at intervals allow utilities to continue with infrastructure spending as they have funds at their disposal.

Price Performance

Shares of BKH have experienced a relatively wider decline compared with the broader industry over the past three months.



