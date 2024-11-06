Black Hills backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $3.80-$4.00, consensus $3.92

“I’m excited about our strategic progress in delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective energy for our customers. Our 260-mile Ready Wyoming transmission project remains on track and will expand system capacity and power market access. We also continue to pursue new renewable resources in Colorado and dispatchable, baseload generation in South Dakota. For more than a decade, our innovative service model has successfully supported data center demand, and we look forward to serving Meta’s new AI data center in Cheyenne, Wyoming by 2026,” concluded Evans.

