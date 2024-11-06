News & Insights

Stocks
BKH

Black Hills backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $3.80-$4.00, consensus $3.92

November 06, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“I’m excited about our strategic progress in delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective energy for our customers. Our 260-mile Ready Wyoming transmission project remains on track and will expand system capacity and power market access. We also continue to pursue new renewable resources in Colorado and dispatchable, baseload generation in South Dakota. For more than a decade, our innovative service model has successfully supported data center demand, and we look forward to serving Meta’s new AI data center in Cheyenne, Wyoming by 2026,” concluded Evans.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BKH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.