Black Friday May Be Over, but the Deals Aren't Done at Costco

Some people look forward to Black Friday each year and set money aside in savings to buy up a storm that day. But for others, Black Friday just isn't their cup of tea. And if you're the type who hates battling crowds and would rather spend the day after Thanksgiving lounging on the couch nursing a turkey belly hangover, then you may have opted to skip out on Black Friday shopping this year.

That doesn't mean you can't snag some good deals, though. In fact, if you're a Costco member, you're in luck, because the warehouse club giant still has a host of amazing bargains you can scoop up during the holiday season. Here are a few to put on your radar.

1. $40 off an Instant Pot Precision Dutch Oven

If you've been looking for a way to get more versatile in the kitchen without investing in a host of different gadgets, this Instant Pot Dutch Oven may be the answer. You can use it for braising, searing, slow cooking, and a host of other functions. It's a good way to explore new recipes while minimizing your cleanup afterward.

2. $100 off a Roomba j8+ Robot Vacuum

If you have a household with children and pets, then vacuuming regularly is probably a must. And in that case, you might as well buy a Roomba vacuum cleaner from Costco while it's on sale. This model has the capacity to store up to 60 days of cleaning (whether that's a good thing or not is actually questionable), and it also boasts up to two hours of runtime. Plus, it's designed to learn the layout of your home so it can produce the best results.

3. $150 off a Blink 5 Camera Security System

Even if you live in what's considered a safe neighborhood, there's something to be said for having a home security system in place. Not only might the Blink system give you peace of mind, but it might also help you lower your homeowners insurance costs. Some insurers will give a discount on premiums to homeowners who put security systems in place, so it's worth asking.

4. $70 off a Fitbit Versa 4 bundle

If you've been wanting to take better care of your health, then it could pay to invest in a Fitbit fitness tracker. This model comes with a built-in GPS and measures heart rate activity, to name just a few features. Costco's current bundle gives you access to extra accessories and a charging cable.

5. $100 off an MD Sports Air Hockey Table

Have pre-teen or teenage kids at home with a lot of energy to burn? An air hockey table could be a great gift. Granted, you'll want to set some ground rules before unveiling one as a holiday surprise (such as "no using pucks as a weapon against your siblings"). But if you have the space for an air hockey table, it may end up being a terrific addition to your home.

Even though Black Friday is far behind us at this point, you still have plenty of options to score gifts and household purchases at a discounted price at Costco. It pays to head over to your local warehouse club store and check out these items in person. And if you'd rather avoid the post-Black Friday crowds, shopping at Costco online works, too.

