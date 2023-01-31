World Markets

Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at South Africa's Shoprite

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

January 31, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest grocery chain Shoprite SHPJ.J reported on Tuesday a 16.8% jump in half year sales, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after food deals.

Shoprite said group sales for the six months ended Jan.1 jumped to 106.3 billion rand ($6.10 billion). Second quarter sales rose by 15.2%.

($1 = 17.4260 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.