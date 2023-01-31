Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at South Africa's Shoprite

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest grocery chain Shoprite SHPJ.J reported on Tuesday a 16.8% jump in half year sales, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as both cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after food deals.

Shoprite said group sales for the six months ended Jan.1 jumped to 106.3 billion rand ($6.10 billion). Second quarter sales rose by 15.2%.

($1 = 17.4260 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

