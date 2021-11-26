Black Friday Deal On VPN service: Surfshark

Black Friday is a good time to find VPN service deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans. But you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from Surfshark.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, can boost your online security by hiding and encrypting your data from hackers, internet service providers and even government agencies.

The best private networks go beyond just masking your IP address; they also offer other security and convenience features, like allowing you to connect to multiple devices at the same time.

Surfshark Black Friday Deal

The VPN service from Surfshark normally starts at $12.95 per month, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay $2.21 per month for 27 months.

How Surfshark Works

Surfshark is already one of the best values in the VPN space, with its affordable pricing, robust feature set, and server locations in over 65 countries around the world. This Black Friday, Surfshark’s taking a whopping 83% off the cost of a two-year plan, which takes the cost of the service down to just $2.21 per month. Surfshark is one of our favorite VPNs, and this deep discount makes it a great time to try the service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

The cost of your VPN will depend on what provider you choose as well as the service package you go with. Specialized VPNs for business teams and other environments typically cost more than a personal VPN.

Can you trust your VPN service?

Millions of people around the world use VPNs every day and are able to browse the web securely and without issue. However, breaches have happened to different providers in the past, and there have been times where customers’ information has been stolen. Additionally, some VPNs are beholden to government surveillance standards depending on what country the company is based in.

