Black Friday Deal On VPN Service: PureVPN

If you’re on the hunt for a deal on VPN service, Black Friday is a good time to shop around. You can find deep discounts off of regular prices, including this offer from PureVPN.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) can offer you additional online security by hiding and encrypting your data. That means you’ll be shielded from the prying eyes of your internet service provider, police and even hackers.

The best private networks go beyond just masking your IP address; they also offer other security and convenience features, including AES 256-bit encryption.

PureVPN Black Friday Deal

PureVPN typically charges $10.95 per month and up for its VPN service, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay $1.99 per month for 24 months.

How PureVPN Works

PureVPN stands out among the competition for its usability, encryption, and helpful features like split tunneling and 24/7 support. This year, and PureVPN is offering its two-year plan at an 82% discount. This brings the popular service down from its starting monthly rate of $10.95 per month to just $1.99 per month when you sign up for 24 months.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are VPNs illegal?

VPNs are legal in most of the world. However, some countries such as China have laws that forbid using a VPN to bypass banned content. It’s also worth noting that in any country, doing anything illegal while using a VPN is still illegal.

Can you get a VPN for free?

Yes. However, most free VPNs are limited in functionality compared to paid services. There is also a possibility that a free VPN provider will log your information and sell it to third parties in lieu of subscription revenue. Those who place importance on their security will be better off looking at paid VPNs.

