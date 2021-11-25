Black Friday Deal On VPN service: hide.me
The holidays may be a good time to search for VPN service deals. Some retailers are offering excellent Black Friday discounts, including hide.me.
Virtual private networks (VPNs) provide you with added online security by hiding and encrypting your data, which helps shield your information from everyone from local and federal government agencies to your internet service provider. It even protects you from hackers. The best VPNs go beyond just masking your IP address; they also offer other security and convenience features, including AES 256-bit encryption.
hide.me Black Friday Deal
The VPN service from hide.me normally starts at $12.95 per month, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay $3 per month for 12 months.
How hide.me Works
hide.me is a popular VPN service that boasts server locations all over the world and AES-256 encryption. Standard features include unlimited data transfer, dynamic port forwarding and 10 simultaneous connections for just one account. For Black Friday, and hide.me is offering an additional three months of service when you sign up for an annual plan. This comes out to 15 months of VPN service for just $45.
Learn more on hide.me’s secure site: https://hide.me
VPN service Plan Details
- 12 + 3 FREE months = 45 USD / 45 GBP / 45 EUR (instead of the regular $99.95 price for 1y) Meaning that the monthly cost is only 3 USD/GBP/ EUR !
Other subscriptions are priced at:
- 1mo – 12,95 USD / 12.99 GBP / 12.99 EUR
- 6mo – 39,95 USD/ 39.99 GBP / 39.99 EUR
All premium subscriptions include the following:
- Super fast 2000+ servers around the world
- P2P support in almost all locations
- 10 Simultaneous connections
- Certified Zero-logs VPN
- Native IPv6 support
- Apps for all platforms
- International streaming support
- 24/7 chat and support in English and German
- Multihop – Connect to multiple VPN servers to increase security
More Exciting Black Friday Deals To Boost Your Business
VPNs
- NordVPN plans start at $3.29 per month for 24 months. Learn More
- PIA plans are 80% off, starting at $2.03 per month for 36 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- CyberGhost plans start at $2.17 per month for 24 months. Learn More
- SurfShark plans start at $2.21 per month for 24 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- Proton plans are up to 50% off, starting at $4 per month for 12 months. Learn More
- ExpressVPN plans start at $8.32 per month for 12 months. Plus, get an additional three months for free. Learn More
- AtlasVPN plans start at $1.39 per month for 36 months, plus get three additional months for free. Learn More
Domain Registration
- Domain.com is offering 25% off all products, with an additional 30% off when using code FORBES30. Learn More
Hosting
- Hostinger
- Shared hosting is $1.39 per month and you also get a free domain. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $1.99 per month. Learn More
- Zyro
- Standard websites start at $1.70 per month; save up to 86%! Learn More
- eCommerce-enabled sites start at $6.90 per month; save up to 72%! Learn More
- Bluehost
- Shared hosting is $2.65 per month. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $2.65 per month. Learn More
- SiteGround
- Shared hosting is $3.99 per month. Learn More
- WordPress sites start at $3.99 per month. Learn More
- A2Hosting
- Shared hosting is $1.99 per month. Learn More
- Get a managed VPS for just $29.99 per month. Learn More
- Dedicated servers start at $99.99 per month. Learn More
- Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. Learn More
- Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25% off. Plans start at $18.95 per month. Learn More
Bookkeeping Software
- Get 60% off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 per month. Learn More
- Get 70% off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 per month. Learn More
For more Black Friday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are VPNs illegal?
VPNs are legal in most of the world. However, some countries such as China have laws that forbid using a VPN to bypass banned content. It’s also worth noting that in any country, doing anything illegal while using a VPN is still illegal.
Can you get a VPN for free?
Yes. However, most free VPNs are limited in functionality compared to paid services. There is also a possibility that a free VPN provider will log your information and sell it to third parties in lieu of subscription revenue. Those who place importance on their security will be better off looking at paid VPNs.
More From Advisor
- Black Friday Deal On VPN Service: PureVPN
- Black Friday Deal On VPN service: Windscribe
- Black Friday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Trend Micro
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.