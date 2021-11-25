Black Friday Deal On VPN service: hide.me

The holidays may be a good time to search for VPN service deals. Some retailers are offering excellent Black Friday discounts, including hide.me.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) provide you with added online security by hiding and encrypting your data, which helps shield your information from everyone from local and federal government agencies to your internet service provider. It even protects you from hackers. The best VPNs go beyond just masking your IP address; they also offer other security and convenience features, including AES 256-bit encryption.

hide.me Black Friday Deal

The VPN service from hide.me normally starts at $12.95 per month, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay $3 per month for 12 months.

How hide.me Works

hide.me is a popular VPN service that boasts server locations all over the world and AES-256 encryption. Standard features include unlimited data transfer, dynamic port forwarding and 10 simultaneous connections for just one account. For Black Friday, and hide.me is offering an additional three months of service when you sign up for an annual plan. This comes out to 15 months of VPN service for just $45.

Learn more on hide.me’s secure site: https://hide.me

VPN service Plan Details

12 + 3 FREE months = 45 USD / 45 GBP / 45 EUR (instead of the regular $99.95 price for 1y) Meaning that the monthly cost is only 3 USD/GBP/ EUR !

Other subscriptions are priced at:

1mo – 12,95 USD / 12.99 GBP / 12.99 EUR

6mo – 39,95 USD/ 39.99 GBP / 39.99 EUR

All premium subscriptions include the following:

Super fast 2000+ servers around the world

P2P support in almost all locations

10 Simultaneous connections

Certified Zero-logs VPN

Native IPv6 support

Apps for all platforms

International streaming support

24/7 chat and support in English and German

Multihop – Connect to multiple VPN servers to increase security

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are VPNs illegal?

VPNs are legal in most of the world. However, some countries such as China have laws that forbid using a VPN to bypass banned content. It’s also worth noting that in any country, doing anything illegal while using a VPN is still illegal.

Can you get a VPN for free?

Yes. However, most free VPNs are limited in functionality compared to paid services. There is also a possibility that a free VPN provider will log your information and sell it to third parties in lieu of subscription revenue. Those who place importance on their security will be better off looking at paid VPNs.

More From Advisor

