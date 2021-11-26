Black Friday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Webroot

Black Friday is a good time to find Antivirus protection deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans. But you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from Webroot.

Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today regularly update their software to meet new threats as they pop up and also provide additional tools such as endpoint protection and firewalls.

The best antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as a password manager and email security scanner

Webroot Black Friday Deal

The Black Friday offer from Webroot means you’ll pay as little as $23.99 for a year of Antivirus protection. That’s down from the regular starting price of starting at $39.99 .

How Webroot Works

Webroot is among the more popular antivirus systems available today thanks to its usability and robust feature set, which includes things like identity theft protection, firewalls and more. This Black Friday, Webroot is taking 40% off its products from November 8th to the 24th. And from the 25th through the 29th, and you get 50% off.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need an antivirus for Windows 11?

Windows 11 comes with the company’s Windows Defender security software. While Windows Defender does help keep you safe from some threats, a dedicated antivirus service can help give you some extra peace of mind if you are worried about your sensitive data.

Can antivirus services be hacked?

Any reputable antivirus product you buy is going to have sate of the art security measures in place to keep your information safe. However, there have been some cases where hackers have been able to break through the software and access user devices. Ultimately, cybersecurity is never 100% guaranteed, and it’s important to combine antivirus protection with good practices and smart decisions when using your computer.

