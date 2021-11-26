Black Friday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Panda Security

Black Friday is a good time to find Antivirus protection deals that can offer huge savings over the regular price of plans, but you need to know what to look for. Here’s one top deal from Panda Security.

Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today are constantly evolving to meet new threats as they pop up and also provide additional tools such as endpoint protection and firewalls.

The top antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as top customer support and a quality user experience.

Panda Security Black Friday Deal

Panda Security typically charges starting at $47.99 per year and up for its Antivirus protection, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay a starting price of $35.99 per year.

Learn More on Panda Security’s Secure Website

How Panda Security Works

With Panda Security you can protect multiple devices with one subscription, streamlining your home security and ensuring that your data is safe. Extending beyond devices in your home, Panda even protects you if your device is stolen thanks to a remote lock & wipe feature. This Black Friday you can sign up for Panda Dome protection with up to 60% off your plan. You can now get the company’s entry-level plan for just $35.99 per year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I need an antivirus for Windows 11?

Windows 11 comes with the company’s Windows Defender security software. While Windows Defender does help keep you safe from some threats, a dedicated antivirus service can help give you some extra peace of mind if you are worried about your sensitive data.

Can antivirus services be hacked?

Any reputable antivirus product you buy is going to have sate of the art security measures in place to keep your information safe. However, there have been some cases where hackers have been able to break through the software and access user devices. Ultimately, cybersecurity is never 100% guaranteed, and it’s important to combine antivirus protection with good practices and smart decisions when using your computer.

