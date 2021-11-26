Black Friday Deal On Antivirus Protection: Bullguard

The holidays may be a good time to search for antivirus protection deals. Some retailers are offering excellent Black Friday discounts, including Bullguard.

Antivirus software can be a useful component of your company’s cybersecurity strategy to protect your digital life. The most popular services today regularly update their software to meet new threats as they pop up and also provide additional tools such as endpoint protection and firewalls.

The top antivirus software should be affordable, but it also should include great key features, such as top customer support and a quality user experience.

Bullguard Black Friday Deal

Antivirus protection from Bullguard normally starts at $59.99 per year, but with the Black Friday deal, you’ll pay a starting price of just $29.99 per year.

Learn More on Bullguard’s Secure Website

How Bullguard Works

Bullguard is a subsidiary of Norton Lifelock, a titan in the cybersecurity industry. It offers multi-layered protection from common internet threats, plus identity protection and a home network scanner that ensures no one can hack into your personal security cameras or baby monitors. Bullguard is offering 50% off their antivirus service plans, taking their entry-level service down to just $29.99 for the first year.

More Exciting Black Friday Deals To Boost Your Business

Hosting

Domain Registration

Domain.com is offering 25 percent off all products, with an additional 30 percent off when using code FORBES30. See Deal

Bookkeeping Software

Get 70 percent off your first three months of Quickbooks, with plans starting at $4.80 / mo. See Deal

Get 60 percent off your first six months of Freshbooks with plans starting at $6.00 / mo. See Deal

VoIP

Get a free phone when you sign up for Ooma. Options vary depending on contract term. See Deal

Sign up for Nextiva and get a free phone, plus up to 25 percent off. Plans start at $18.95 / mo. See Deal

VPNs

For more Black Friday deals, visit Forbes Advisor SMB.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will antivirus software slow down my computer?

Any software program you run will require some of your machine’s resources, and antivirus is no exception. The amount of slowdown you experience with an antivirus will depend on the specifications of your machine and the way the software is designed. With that in mind, modern computers are fast enough that you shouldn’t notice a dramatic slowdown with a reputable antivirus program installed.

What’s the difference between a full scan and a quick scan?

If you’ve used an antivirus program before, you may notice that your service lets you choose between a “full scan” and a “quick scan”. A full scan will look through every file on your computer for malware and might take a while. A quick scan will simply look in the likeliest locations and they usually take a few minutes at most. Quick scans are generally better for routine checkups, while a full scan is better if you believe your machine is infected and want a full search.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.