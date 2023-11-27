Black Friday 2023's Hottest Products: KidKraft, Mini Brands, TVs and More

The 2023 holiday shopping season is off to a record start, with sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday growing 5.5% and 7.5%, respectively, according to Adobe Analytics.

Some of the most popular products sold were kids' playsets and miniature toys, and of course fun items for grownups like PlayStation games and tech tools, as Adobe Analytics revealed the hottest products from each day of the five-day shopping event, which runs from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

On Black Friday, the hottest products included KidKraft Playsets, Mini Brands, TVs, smartwatches and headphones — and there are still active deals on many of these products on Cyber Monday, including the following:

KidKraft playset deals

The KidKraft Shop on Amazon has several deals on Cyber Monday, including:

Mini Brands deals

The Mini Brands Shop on Amazon has quite a few deals on Cyber Monday, including:

TV deals

There are countless deals on TVs across many e-commerce platforms , but some top deals include:

Smartwatch deals

As with TVs, there are countless deals on smartwatches this Cyber Monday, including these top deals:

Headphone deals

And yes, there are as many deals on headphones as there are on TVs and smartwatches. Here are some top-rated deals on Cyber Monday:

Barbie product deals

On Thanksgiving, Barbie products, PlayStation 5 products and accessories, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Bluetooth speakers, and holiday decor were the most popular products, according to Adobe Analytics.

Here are top deals from these products, brands or categories on Cyber Monday.

The Barbie Shop on Amazon’s featured deals include:

PlayStation 5 deals

Sony is offering the following deals on PlayStation products and accessories:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III deals

Deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ended on Black Friday, but a prior version is still active:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition, PlayStation 5 — Save $30, pay only $39.99 .

— . Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross—Gen Edition, Xbox Series X, Xbox One — Save $30, pay only $39.99 .

Bluetooth speaker deals

There is no shortage of deals on bluetooth speakers on Cyber Monday. Top results on Amazon include:

Holiday decor deals

Holiday decor is a very broad category, but the top-rated products by top brands on Amazon with active Cyber Monday deals include:

The season of deals

Head on over to Kiplinger's Deals page for more deals advice, news and features.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.