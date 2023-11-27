Black Friday 2023's Hottest Products: KidKraft, Mini Brands, TVs and More

The 2023 holiday shopping season is off to a record start, with sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday growing 5.5% and 7.5%, respectively, according to Adobe Analytics.
Some of the most popular products sold were kids' playsets and miniature toys, and of course fun items for grownups like PlayStation games and tech tools, as Adobe Analytics revealed the hottest products from each day of the five-day shopping event, which runs from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.
On Black Friday, the hottest products included KidKraft Playsets, Mini Brands, TVs, smartwatches and headphones — and there are still active deals on many of these products on Cyber Monday, including the following:
KidKraft playset deals
The KidKraft Shop on Amazon has several deals on Cyber Monday, including:
- KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen — Save $70, pay only $129.99.
- KidKraft Deluxe Wooden Easel with Chalkboard and Dry Erase Surfaces — Save $12.70, pay only $109.79.
- KidKraft Savannah Swing Wooden Outdoor Playhouse — Save $132.47, pay only $317.99.
- KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge with Cup Holders — Save $73, pay only $86.99.
- KidKraft Glamp & Go 2-in-1 Doll Camper — Save $24.58, pay only $64.99.
Mini Brands deals
The Mini Brands Shop on Amazon has quite a few deals on Cyber Monday, including:
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands Collector's Kit — Save $8.70, pay only $20.29.
- 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Series 3 Collector's Kit — Save $10, pay only $21.99.
- Mini Brands Disney Minis by ZURU Limited Edition Advent Calendar — Save $20, pay only $14.99.
- 5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands Series 2 — Save $6.01, pay only $8.99.
- Mini Brands Mini Fashion Dream Wardrobe — Save $15, pay only $14.99.
TV deals
There are countless deals on TVs across many e-commerce platforms, but some top deals include:
- SAMSUNG 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV — Save $1,701.01, pay only $1,597.99.
- Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV — Save $70, pay only $179.99.
- VIZIO 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV — Save $41.99, pay only $118.
- TCL 75-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV — Save $30, pay only $499.99.
- LG 75-Inch Class UR9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV — Save $130, pay only $796.99.
Smartwatch deals
As with TVs, there are countless deals on smartwatches this Cyber Monday, including these top deals:
- Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS — Save $70, pay only $329.
- Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm Midnight — Save $70, pay only $179.
- Google Pixel Watch — Save $150, pay only $199.99.
- Garmin Venu 3 Slate Stainless Steel Bezel 1.4-Inch — Save $50, pay only $399.99.
- Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch — Save $50, pay only $149.95.
Headphone deals
And yes, there are as many deals on headphones as there are on TVs and smartwatches. Here are some top-rated deals on Cyber Monday:
- AirPods 2nd Gen — Save $39, now $89.99.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen — Save $80, now $169
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling on-Ear Wireless Headphones — Save $45.04, pay only $89.95.
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — Save $100, pay only $249.
- Beats Studio Pro — Save $180.04, pay only $169.95.
Barbie product deals
On Thanksgiving, Barbie products, PlayStation 5 products and accessories, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Bluetooth speakers, and holiday decor were the most popular products, according to Adobe Analytics.
Here are top deals from these products, brands or categories on Cyber Monday.
The Barbie Shop on Amazon’s featured deals include:
- Barbie Dreamhouse 2023, Pool Party Doll House — Save $12, pay only $42.99.
- Barbie Camper, Chelsea 2-in-1 Playset with Small Doll, 2 Pets & 15 Accessories — Save $11, pay only $23.99.
- Barbie Toy Boat Playset, Dream Boat with 20+ Pieces — Save $35.70, pay only $34.29.
- Supergirl Barbie Doll, Collectible Doll from The Flash Movie — Save $16.51, pay only $38.49
PlayStation 5 deals
Sony is offering the following deals on PlayStation products and accessories:
- PlayStation 5 Console, White — Save $50, pay only $449.99.
- PlayStation 5 Console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle, Slim — Save $60.99, pay only $499.
- INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset — Save $70, pay only $229.99.
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller — Save $20, pay only $49.99.
- PlayStation 5 Video Games — Save $20 to $40, pay only $19.99 to $39.99.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III deals
Deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III ended on Black Friday, but a prior version is still active:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition, PlayStation 5 — Save $30, pay only $39.99.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross—Gen Edition, Xbox Series X, Xbox One — Save $30, pay only $39.99.
Bluetooth speaker deals
There is no shortage of deals on bluetooth speakers on Cyber Monday. Top results on Amazon include:
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar — Save $20, pay only $99.99.
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker — Save $30, pay only $119.
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Save $40.95, pay only $89.
- Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable — Save $21.99, pay only $38.
- JBL Boombox 2 — Save $150, pay only $249.95.
Holiday decor deals
Holiday decor is a very broad category, but the top-rated products by top brands on Amazon with active Cyber Monday deals include:
- NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Gemstone Advent Calendar — Save $6, pay only $23.99.
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree — Save $30.59, pay only $49.39.
- Best Choice Products 5ft Lighted Pop-Up Snowman — Save $22, pay only $87.99.
- Hogwarts Snow Globe — Save $4.30, pay only $20.69.
- Philips 250 Incandescent Clear Mini Christmas Lights — Save $4.83, pay only $20.16.
The season of deals
Head on over to Kiplinger's Deals page for more deals advice, news and features.
