Black Friday 2020 Pandemic Version: Online Hacks and Store Hours

Doorbusters have been replaced with delivery, and early store hours are now early-season discounts. COVID-19 has infected Black Friday.

Less than one-third (32%) of holiday shoppers plan to do the majority of their gift shopping in-store this year, down from 37% last year, according to NerdWallet's 2020 Holiday Shopping Report. Many retailers responded by offering early holiday shopping specials with low-price guarantees to encourage you to buy now without the worry of missing a better deal later.

What are Black Friday 2020 store hours?

For those of us who want to do some in-store shopping on Black Friday, here are the currently announced store hours, in local time. Always check with your nearby store to confirm and find out if it has any COVID-19 safety measures or restrictions.

Best Buy: Black Friday store hours will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Will open normally from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Senior Hour and at 9 a.m. for all members. Check with your local club for extended hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 5 a.m.

Michaels: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Navy: Open from 12:01 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Walmart: Deals will be available in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Check with your local store for Black Friday hours:

Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Banana Republic and Gap.

Bath & Body Works.

Costco.

Kohl's.

Lowe's: Most stores are operating under normal hours, but check to be sure.

Nordstrom.

Target: Most stores are closing at 10 p.m., but check to be sure.

Ulta Beauty.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

In recent years, Black Friday sales extended to Thanksgiving Day. As many retailers launched Black Friday discounts even before the end of October, some of those same stores are closing on Thanksgiving.

Here's a list of retailers that have announced they'll be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

Bath & Body Works.

Bed Bath & Beyond.

Best Buy.

BJ's Wholesale Club.

GameStop.

Kohl's.

Michaels.

Office Depot and OfficeMax.

Target.

Ulta Beauty.

Walmart.

How can you shop Black Friday online?

Despite being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly acting as a monopoly, Google is expanding its holiday shopping capabilities. The all-knowing, all-seeing Goog now has a price comparison engine allowing you to see if the price you're offered on a product is "high, low or typical" compared with other prices online and in local stores.

Google will also compare shipping costs and options, as well as nearby curbside and in-store pickup. There's a notification function to let you know when a better price becomes available.

Here are a few other online Black Friday shopping tips:

The supply chain has had its share of roadblocks this year. To mitigate potential delays, online shoppers should place their orders as soon as possible.

Online flash sales are frequently occurring, and though the prices are often incredible, many of these events feature items in minimal quantities. Avoid disappointment: Prepare to see an "item sold out" message almost as soon as the discount starts.

Browse Amazon's coupons page for deals you may have previously missed. On the day we checked, the discounts were modest, but that may change as we approach Black Friday. Some coupons may be valid only for Prime members.

And remember, Cyber Monday is still on the calendar following Thanksgiving week, just in case you still have room in your budget for some additional holiday shopping.

