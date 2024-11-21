Black Dragon Gold’s Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting Announced

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has announced its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, where shareholders will vote on key corporate decisions including director appointments and approvals for issuing equity securities and options. The meeting will take place on December 20, 2024, and shareholders can participate in person or via proxy submission. This gathering is a pivotal moment for stakeholders to shape the company’s future strategies and governance.

