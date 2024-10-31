Black Dragon Gold Lists New Securities on ASX

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. announced the quotation of 28,481,720 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 1, 2024. This move allows investors to trade the securities, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance market presence. The securities are part of previously announced transactions, aiming to boost investor engagement and liquidity.

For further insights into AU:BDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.