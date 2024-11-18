Black Dragon Gold Issues 2.8 Million New Shares

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.
Black Dragon Gold Corp., a renowned exploration company, has successfully issued 2.8 million shares as Chess Depositary Interests at $0.03 each. This move follows the conversion of unlisted options, reinforcing Black Dragon’s position in the gold exploration industry. The company’s flagship Salave project in Spain continues to be a significant asset with extensive mineral resources.
