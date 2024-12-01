Black Dragon Gold Faces Setback in Salave Project

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold faces a setback as its land re-zoning application for the Salave Gold Project in northern Spain is rejected by the Tapia de Casariego Town Council, citing restrictive conditions in the 2016 Urbanistic Plan. The company’s legal team is reviewing the decision, and despite the delay, Black Dragon remains committed to advancing the project, vital for the local economy. The Salave Project, a significant gold resource in Europe, continues to garner attention and support amidst challenging permitting processes.

