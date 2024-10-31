Black Dragon Gold Expands Exploration with New Shares

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has issued 28,481,720 shares in the form of Chess Depositary Interests, priced at $0.025 each. This move aligns with their compliance with the Corporations Act and enhances their exploration capabilities, particularly in their flagship Salave project in Spain. The company continues to focus on expanding its gold exploration ventures globally.

