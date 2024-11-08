Black Dragon Gold Corp. Releases Q3 Financials

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has released its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. These statements, prepared in Canadian dollars, were approved by the company’s Board of Directors but not reviewed by external auditors. Investors may find this information crucial as it provides insight into the company’s financial performance.

