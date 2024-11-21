Black Dragon Gold Corp Prepares for Key AGM

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy due to restrictions on attendance, with 12 resolutions on the agenda, including one special resolution requiring a 75% majority. The company’s directors unanimously recommend voting in favor of all resolutions, highlighting their alignment with the company’s best interests.

