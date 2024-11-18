News & Insights

Stocks

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Expands ASX Listing

November 18, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Black Dragon Gold Corp. is set to boost its presence on the Australian Securities Exchange with the listing of 2.8 million CHESS depository interests, each representing one share of the company, on November 19, 2024. This new listing could attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential in thegold market The move signifies an important step for Black Dragon Gold in enhancing its market visibility and accessibility.

For further insights into AU:BDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDGCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.