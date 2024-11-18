Black Dragon Gold Corp. Expands ASX Listing

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. is set to boost its presence on the Australian Securities Exchange with the listing of 2.8 million CHESS depository interests, each representing one share of the company, on November 19, 2024. This new listing could attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth potential in thegold market The move signifies an important step for Black Dragon Gold in enhancing its market visibility and accessibility.

