Black Dragon Gold Corp. Awaits Strategic Investment News

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement about a strategic investment and capital raising. The halt will remain until October 30, 2024, or until the announcement is made. This move aims to manage disclosure obligations and maintain an orderly market.

