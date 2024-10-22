Black Dragon Gold Corp. Addresses ASX Trading Inquiry

Black Dragon Gold Corp. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:BDG) has released an update.

Black Dragon Gold Corp. has responded to an ASX inquiry regarding unusual trading activity in its securities, confirming that no undisclosed information could explain the recent market movements. The company assures compliance with ASX listing rules and confirms that its disclosure practices are in line with regulatory requirements.

