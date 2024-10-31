News & Insights

Stocks

Black Diamond’s Revenue Grows Despite Q3 Dip

October 31, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Diamond (TSE:BDI) has released an update.

Black Diamond Group Limited reported a 4% decrease in consolidated rental revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, but a 27% increase in contracted future rental revenue. The company also announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its rental platform’s strength.

For further insights into TSE:BDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.