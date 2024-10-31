Black Diamond’s Revenue Grows Despite Q3 Dip

Black Diamond (TSE:BDI) has released an update.

Black Diamond Group Limited reported a 4% decrease in consolidated rental revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the previous year, but a 27% increase in contracted future rental revenue. The company also announced a 17% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its rental platform’s strength.

