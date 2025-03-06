Black Diamond Therapeutics Q4 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$15.99 million, or -$0.28 per share. This compares with -$19.41 million, or -$0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Black Diamond Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$15.99 Mln. vs. -$19.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.28 vs. -$0.34 last year.

