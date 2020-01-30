Black Diamond Therapeutics prices upsized IPO above the range at $19

Black Diamond Therapeutics, a Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors, raised $201 million by offering 10.6 million shares at $19, above the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 1.7 million shares more than expected. Black Diamond Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BDTX. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

