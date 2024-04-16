Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Price Target Increased by 20.75% to 13.06

The average one-year price target for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:BDTX) has been revised to 13.06 / share. This is an increase of 20.75% from the prior estimate of 10.81 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.13% from the latest reported closing price of 5.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDTX is 0.04%, a decrease of 27.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 41,833K shares. The put/call ratio of BDTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 8,536K shares representing 16.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,136K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 2.47% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,449K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,928K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing an increase of 45.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 64.26% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,526K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,317K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 36.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDTX by 41.72% over the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company's proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

