Black Diamond Group to Present at Investor Conference

Black Diamond (TSE:BDI) has released an update.

Black Diamond Group Limited will be showcasing its business at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, with President & CEO Trevor Haynes leading the presentation and investor meetings. The company operates in the modular building and accommodation sectors across Canada, the US, and Australia, serving diverse industries with its innovative solutions.

