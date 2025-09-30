Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Price Target Increased by 40.32% to 11.68

The average one-year price target for Black Diamond Group (OTCPK:BDIMF) has been revised to $11.68 / share. This is an increase of 40.32% from the prior estimate of $8.33 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.30 to a high of $14.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.05% from the latest reported closing price of $5.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Diamond Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDIMF is 0.03%, an increase of 27.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 1,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 789K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDIMF by 28.19% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 265K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 151K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares , representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDIMF by 34.61% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

