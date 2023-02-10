Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Increases Position in Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.77MM shares of Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC). This represents 15.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.46% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canterbury Park Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPHC is 0.28%, an increase of 4.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.90% to 2,207K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 399K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPHC by 7.74% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 327K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 207K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 191K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bremer Bank National Association holds 55K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canterbury Park Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Card Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopeefacility. The Company is redeveloping 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack in a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for this land, directly and through joint ventures.

