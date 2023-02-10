Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.33% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saratoga Investment is $28.92. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of $26.70.

The projected annual revenue for Saratoga Investment is $90MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual EPS is $1.20, an increase of 3.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saratoga Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAR is 0.35%, an increase of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 2,405K shares. The put/call ratio of SAR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 151K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 0.56% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 113K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 83K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 82K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 76K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAR by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Saratoga Investment Declares $0.68 Dividend

On November 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $26.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.88%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 24.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.12 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Saratoga Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment's objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $500 million collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-2, G-R-2 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company's diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.