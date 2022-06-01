Black Diamond Appoints Dr. Sergey Yurasov To Succeed Dr. Karsten Witt As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Oncology medicine company Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) announced Wednesday the appointment of Dr. Sergey Yurasov, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Yurasov succeeds Dr. Karsten Witt, M.D., who was Black Diamond's founding Chief Medical Officer and will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity.

Meanwhile, Witt is transitioning from his current role as the Company's Interim Chief Medical Officer to a clinical advisory role.

Yurasov brings over 25 years of experience in oncology drug development and regulatory expertise. He joins the company from Nuvation Bio, where he most recently served as chief medical officer. Prior to Nuvation Bio, Yurasov was the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Immune Design Corp., which was acquired by Merck in March 2019.

He was previously Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Clovis Oncology. Earlier in Yurasov's career, he was a senior physician at ImClone Systems, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Co.

