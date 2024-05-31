Black & Decker Recalls CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators

(RTTNews) - Towson, Maryland-based Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc. is recalling about 44,400 units of Craftsman V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators citing laceration hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves CRAFTSMAN Model CMCTL320B V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators in red and black colors with UPC number 885911843430.

The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Lowe's, Ace Hardware, Blain's Farm & Fleet stores nationwide, certain Army & Air Force Exchanges, and online at Amazon.com from October 2022 through April 2024 for between $129 and $179.

According to the agency, the assembly instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly attach the bottom portion of the tiller/cultivator upside down, causing the tines to rotate toward the user. This could cause laceration.

The recall was initiated after the firm received one report of incorrect attachment of the bottom portion of the unit. However, no injuries have been reported related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled tillers/cultivators and contact CRAFTSMAN for new assembly instructions illustrating how to properly attach the bottom portion of the tillers/cultivators.

In similar recalls, South Burlington, Vermont-based DR Power Equipment in early May called back about 57,200 units of Walk-Behind Leaf Blowers and Vacuums, and Tow-Behind Leaf Vacuums citing laceration risk. The firm had received 22 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units.

