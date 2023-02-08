Black Creek Investment Management Cuts Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

Fintel reports that Black Creek Investment Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.09MM shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 5.59MM shares and 5.91% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.67% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hain Celestial Group is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from its latest reported closing price of $21.20.

The projected annual revenue for Hain Celestial Group is $1,889MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74, an increase of 45.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hain Celestial Group. This is a decrease of 81 owner(s) or 11.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HAIN is 0.1226%, a decrease of 11.7538%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 99,983K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,101,460 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197,659 shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 3,298,672 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163,435 shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,816,643 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936,396 shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,616,917 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582,109 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 27.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,586,611 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515,280 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAIN by 23.78% over the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hain Celestial Group, headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Dream®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, GG UniqueFiber®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's™ (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, , Terra®, The Greek Gods®, William's™, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean®, One Step® and Queen Helene® brands.

