Black Cat Unveils High-Grade Gold Stockpile Plan

Black Cat Syndicate Limited has announced the immediate start of a high-grade stockpile strategy at the 100% owned Paulsens Gold Operation, following the appointment of Cream Mining as the selective mining contractor. The strategy is set to utilize selective mining techniques to process developed veins and build a stockpile for future processing once the facility is commissioned. With 32 high-grade areas already identified, supported by promising drilling intercepts, Black Cat’s Managing Director expresses optimism for the significant potential of these mining opportunities.

