Black Cat Syndicate Prepares for First Gold Pour

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.
Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has successfully completed the refurbishment of its Paulsens Gold Operation’s processing facility and is proceeding with dry and wet commissioning. The company is on track for its first gold pour by the end of December 2024, as it prepares for further exploration activities in 2025. The refurbishment process was completed on time and within budget, marking a significant milestone for Black Cat’s mining operations.
