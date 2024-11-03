News & Insights

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. Quotes Over 102M Shares on ASX

November 03, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 102 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant step in their market presence. This move is part of previously announced transactions, offering potential growth opportunities for investors. Interested parties should keep an eye on the developments surrounding these newly quoted securities.

