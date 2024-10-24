News & Insights

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 24, 2024 — 08:21 pm EDT

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (ASX: BC8) has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising to support the expansion and acceleration of its projects. The trading halt is expected to be lifted by October 29, 2024. Investors eagerly await the forthcoming announcement, which could impact the company’s market position.

