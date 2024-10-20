Black Cat Syndicate Expands Paulsens Gold Operation

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has expanded its Paulsens Gold Operation in Western Australia, doubling the project area to approximately 3,190 square kilometers. The expansion includes the newly granted Big Sarah prospect and additional promising zones for gold and critical minerals exploration. This strategic move positions Black Cat to accelerate its exploration and potentially boost its gold and antimony resources, offering exciting growth prospects for investors.

