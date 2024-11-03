News & Insights

Stocks

Black Cat Syndicate Director Increases Shareholding

November 03, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Paul Chapman, who acquired 222,222 ordinary fully paid shares at a price of $0.3375 each. This acquisition increases Chapman’s indirect holdings, highlighting his continued investment in the company. Investors might see this move as a positive indicator of confidence in Black Cat Syndicate’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:BC8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.