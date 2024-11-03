Black Cat Syndicate Director Increases Shareholding

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Paul Chapman, who acquired 222,222 ordinary fully paid shares at a price of $0.3375 each. This acquisition increases Chapman’s indirect holdings, highlighting his continued investment in the company. Investors might see this move as a positive indicator of confidence in Black Cat Syndicate’s future performance.

