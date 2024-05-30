Black Cat Syndicate Awaits Capital Raising News

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to remain in effect until the start of normal trading on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, or upon the market release of the said announcement. This strategic move precedes what is anticipated to be significantfinancial newsfrom the company.

