News & Insights

Stocks

Black Cat Syndicate Awaits Capital Raising News

May 30, 2024 — 08:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to remain in effect until the start of normal trading on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, or upon the market release of the said announcement. This strategic move precedes what is anticipated to be significantfinancial newsfrom the company.

For further insights into AU:BC8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.