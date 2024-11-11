News & Insights

Black Cat Syndicate Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 11, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced its upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on December 11, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy votes in advance or by attending in person, as the meeting will impact their shareholding. The company emphasizes the importance of voting and staying informed through their ASX announcements.

