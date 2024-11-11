Black Cat Syndicate Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. (AU:BC8) has released an update.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced its upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on December 11, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy votes in advance or by attending in person, as the meeting will impact their shareholding. The company emphasizes the importance of voting and staying informed through their ASX announcements.

For further insights into AU:BC8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.